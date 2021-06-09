When Rohit Sharma Forgot Wedding Ring in Hotel Room

India’s veteran opening batsman Rohit Sharma is considered one of the best playersof the modern era. With his attractive strokeplay and attacking brand of cricket, Rohit has established himself as one of the most successful opening batsmen. Hecan score runs against any opposition anywhere in the world on his day.

However, just like every other human being, Rohit has some flaws too. The 34-year-old has weak memoryand is known for forgetting important things like hislaptop, iPad, wallet, mobile phoneand even his passport in the hotel room, team bus, or flights. However, there was a time when the right-hander even forgot his wedding ring in the hotel room.

The incident took place just a few days after Rohit’s wedding. Rohit tied the knot with Ritika Sajdej in December 2015 and the couple is considered as one of the cutest duo of the cricket fraternity. In 2017, Rohit made an appearance on Gaurav Kapur’s show Breakfast With Champions episode.

During the interactive session, when Rohit was questioned regarding his habit of forgetting things, his wife Ritika revealed that there was a time when he forgot his wedding ring. Narrating the incident further, the ‘Hitman’ recalled that he was newly married and didn’t have the habit of wearing the ring all the time. Thus, he made it a point to remove the ring while sleeping and wear it in the morning again.

However, once the limited-overs vice-captain was running late to join the team bus and this forced him to pack all his belongings in a hurry. In the haste of reaching on time, Rohit forgot his wedding ring in the room itself and boarded the bus. The Mumbai-born realised his mistake only when he noticed Umesh Yadav wearing a ring.

As Rohit realised the blunder committed by him, he immediately took Harbhajan Singh to oneside and requested him to help in retrieving his ring from the hotel. However, gradually the whole team got to know about the incident and the opening batsman became the butt of a joke.Further in the interaction, Rohit funnily accused Virat Kohli of making big news about the incident and spreading it all around.

