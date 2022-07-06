'When Rohit Sharma Was Not Available for this Test, Kohli Should Have Stepped Up'

Jasprit Bumrah became India’s 35th Test captain when Rohit Sharma was forced to pull out of the lone Test match at Edgbaston. By the end of the second day, Bumrah had found many fans, not for his captaincy, but for batting as he went on to slam 35 runs off Stuart Broad, the highest ever scored in Test matches in a single over. Meanwhile, he marshaled his troops well as India bundled out England for 278 in their first innings in reply to India’s 416, later that day.

The reactions were mixed at halfway stage, only to get worse as England turned the tables on India on the fourth day of the Test match. Former cricketer Karsan Ghavri feels that Bumrah shouldn’t have captained in the first place as he had no first-class experience.

“Bumrah has never captained any team. Forget about a Ranji Trophy team, he has not even led a club side. Look, a captain’s mind is totally different. He needs to keep thinking about making field placements and effecting bowling changes and strategising throughout. In the dressing room, I’m sure [head coach] Rahul Dravid and the other coaches made a lot of plans, but when the 11 players go onto the field, the captain must execute them. Bumrah couldn’t do that,” Ghavri told Mid-Day.

Ghavri, who picked up 452 wickets from 159 First-Class matches for Mumbai and Saurashtra pointed out that a fast bowler needs to take care of several aspects of the game, and the added responsibility on Bumrah was not the ideal choice to captain India in the series decider.

He added that if Rohit was not fit, then Ex-India captain Virat Kohli could have been made the skipper. “When Rohit Sharma was not available for this Test [having tested positive for COVID-19], Kohli should have stepped up and said that I will take up the responsibility to lead this team. Winning and losing is a part of the game, but in such a difficult situation, I felt Kohli should have put his hand up,” he mentioned.

