When Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh Played a Round of Golf

Sachin Tendulkar recently enjoyed a golf game with former teammate Yuvraj Singh. Sachin’s penchant for golf is a known fact. Both Sachin and Yuvraj did catch up in action but not on a cricket field this time, instead it was at a golf course.

Sachin, on Monday, took to Instagram and shared a photo of the dup. In the picture, the two former cricket icons are seen posing for the camera. Happily retired, Sachin and Yuvraj seem to have enjoyed playing golf together. While Sachin wore a blue striped collared T-shirt, Yuvraj opted for a black polo tee. They also wore caps and sunshades on top of it. In addition to being great friends off the field, Sachin and Yuvraj often take light-hearted digs at each other. The fun and healthy banter is often evident on social media.

While sharing the post, Sachin wrote, “ ️, ' , ! ”

Sachin has been posting his insights on the recently concluded India vs Australia series on his YouTube channel. The master blaster had shared a short clip with legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara, both taking a swing at a golf course.

A few days ago, Yuvraj too had posted a small clip of himself playing golf. He captioned the video, “Life doesn’t stop! You’ve got to keep moving forward from 22 yards to 18 holes.” He was joined by former fast bowler Ashish Nehra. Yuvraj captioned it, "When Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson unite.”

Sachin Tendulkar retired from all-forms of cricket in 2013. He is one of the greatest players to have ever played the game and is the owner of many records, including that of 100 centuries in international cricket.

Yuvraj was awarded Man of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup with his performances both with bat and ball. Under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, Sachin also played in the team during that World Cup. Yuvraj retired from cricket in 2019.