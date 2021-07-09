When Sachin Tendulkar Named Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as Prospects to Break His 100 Ton Record

Cricket enthusiasts in India breathed a sigh of relief after Sachin Tendulkar finally made his 100th century in 2012. It took nearly a year for the Master Blaster to make another ton after his 99th. A gala event was organised to celebrate the remarkable feat achieved by Tendulkar. From Bollywood stars to cricketers, celebrities in large numbers came under one roof to honour “Master Blaster". Now, a throwback video from the celebration has been garnering attention. It shows actor Salman Khan speaking to the legendary cricketer about his record. Salman playfully asks Tendulkar who he thinks will eventually break the seemingly unshatterable record. Salman’s query, as usual, was peppered with humour, as he goads the former India captain into predicting who he thinks will break what seems to be an unconquerable feat.

“Kya lagta hai aapko? seedhe seedhe bolo nahi tod payega (What do you think, okay just straight up say that no one will be able to do it)," quipped Salman. Tendulkar, who is unable to control his laughter, rises from his chair and says, “I think those who can, are sitting here in this room itself." “Chance hi nahi (No way)," retorts Salman, amidst a laughing audience.

Tendulkar makes his prediction saying that he can see those youngsters. “Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the ones.” The guests smiled when the legend picked Kohli and Rohit as the potential youngsters who could break his record of 100 international centuries. “As long as an Indian breaks it, I don’t mind," says Tendulkar, drawing applause from the celebrity guests. The party was attended by whos-who of Bollywood, including Lata Mangeshkar, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, among others.

Tendulkar announced retirement after an illustrious career in 2013. He played his last match against West Indies in Mumbai.

Kohli is currently the captain of the Indian cricket team. One of the best batsmen in the world, Kohli has made 70 centuries in international cricket, 43 in ODIs and 27 in Tests. He is just six tons short of surpassing Tendulkar on the list of most hundreds in ODIs. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has 40 tons - including three double-centuries. He is regarded as one of the best white-ball cricketers since 2013.

