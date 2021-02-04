When Shikhar Dhawan Had Good Fun While Shooting with Parineeti Chopra In the comments space of the post, former international Harbhajan Singh expressed his reaction.

Shikhar Dhawan recently met Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra. The India cricketer shared a picture with the actress on social media. He revealed that they were shooting together. In the picture posted by Dhawan, we could see the duo posing, all smiles for the camera. While Parineeti is dressed in an emerald green number, the batsman looks handsome in a crisp black suit. While sharing the post, Dhawan thanked Parineeti for the great time he had while shooting with her.

In the comments space of the post, former international Harbhajan Singh expressed his reaction. He left approval emojis for the star duo.

Dhawan was last seen in action in Australia playing in the limited-overs leg of the Down Under tour for India. He was part of the ODI as well as T20 squad and was in good form. The southpaw hit a 50 during the second T20I match. India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a dramatic manner, winning the series 2-1.

Before the Australian tour, Dhawan had a good season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He ended the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 618 runs, in 17 matches, packed with four half-centuries and two tons. With this feat, Dhawan became the first batsman to knock back-to-back centuries in IPL’s history. The opener helped his side Delhi Capitals reach the grand finale of the tournament for the first time, where they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI).

The swashbuckling opener, however, has not been included in the playing XI for the first two Test matches against England. He can be seen in form for five T20Is and three ODIs when the two sides meet for the limited overs. The upcoming four-match Test series is scheduled from February 5 with the opening game to be played in Chennai. The first two fixtures will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The other two games will take place in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Parineeti’s upcoming film The Girl on the Train is out.