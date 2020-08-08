When Simon Taufel Acknowledged to Giving a Wrong Decision Against Sachin Tendulkar
Simon Taufel, back in the day, was widely regarded as the best umpire in the world. In fact he won ICC Umpire of the year for five consecutive years from 2004 to 2008. But he did make his share of mistakes, especially against Sachin Tendulkar.
When Simon Taufel Acknowledged to Giving a Wrong Decision Against Sachin Tendulkar
Simon Taufel, back in the day, was widely regarded as the best umpire in the world. In fact he won ICC Umpire of the year for five consecutive years from 2004 to 2008. But he did make his share of mistakes, especially against Sachin Tendulkar.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings