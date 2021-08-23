"When Sleep is Life": Rohit Sharma shares snap of Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur taking nap in team bus

After registering a memorable win against England at Lord’s, Team India is all set for the third Test match, which is slated to begin on Wednesday, August 25 at Headingley. The team departed for Leeds on August 20, Friday. Several pictures from inside the team bus were shared by cricketers. Vice-captain and batting stalwart Rohit Sharma travelled along with Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane, Surya Kumar Yadav in one bus. Off the field, Rohit, Shaw, and Shardul are quite often seen sharing fun banters on social media.

During their travel to Leeds, the trio ensured to keep their fans and followers entertained. Rohit, in his now-deleted Instagram stories, had shared a snap of Shaw and Shardul enjoying a nap. While other players were playing games, interacting with each other, the duo preferred sleeping. Uploading the pictures on his Instagram stories, Rohit had captioned it – “When sleep is life.”

However, Shaw came back to Rohit with an adorable snap that made its way to the headlines. On August 20, Shaw posted a couple of pictures from the team bus. The first, which was a group photo, featured him along with Surya Kumar, Ajinkya, Shardul, and Rohit. But the second click caught everyone’s attention as Shaw was seen sitting on Rohit’s lap. While the two cricketers were all smiles, the fans were in splits. Calling it a meme template, they showered love and praises on the duo.

Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh had also shared some hilarious moments from the bus on her now-deleted Instagram stories. In one of her post, Rohit was seen with his face covered with a jacket. Ritika called him the “the perfect travel buddy.” A few days back, she had posted a snap featuring her hubby, her brother Kunal Sajdeh and Shardul. “My 3 favorite boys,” wrote Ritika in the caption of the post.

As the first Test match concluded in a draw, currently India is leading the five-match Test series by 1-0.

