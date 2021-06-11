When Sourav Ganguly Attended Pakistan Pacer’s Wedding Despite Busy Schedule

Former Indian captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has fans across the globe including in Pakistan.

Pakistan pacer Yasir Arafat is the latest to reveal his admiration for Ganguly.

Narrating a story about Ganguly, Arafat said that despite a busy schedule, the ‘God of Offside’ attended his wedding.

The pacer recalled the story while speaking to Sports Yaari YouTube Channel and said the India legend accepted his invitation to attend his wedding.

Yasir added that he had invited many cricketers but not everyone could make it as they were busy.

The 39-year-old also talked about the time when he received offer from Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Yasir said though he had missed the first season of the cash-rich league, KKR had sent a scout to England before the second edition.

Further, Yasir said that the scout informed him of Shah Rukh closely following his stats, but he did not believe it. He was handed over SRK’s card and asked to contact the actor, but the pacer didn’t.

“I thought someone was pulling a prank on me,” he added. Later, Yasir got a call from India, soon he realised that it was not a prank and KKR was all set to offer him a three-year contract. The

next day, SRK called Yasir and welcomed him on board.

Though Yasir may not have built a successful international career, he has gained immense respect in county cricket. He has played for sides like Surrey, Hampshire, Sussex, and Somerset.

In his international career, he has played 13 T20Is, 11 ODIs, and 3 Tests.

