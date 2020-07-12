Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Tea

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

West Indies need 57 runs to win, MIN. 43.0 Overs Left Today
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND, 2020 Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 12 July, 2020

Prague Barbarians Vandals

0/0 (0.0)

Prague Barbarians Vandals
v/s
Bohemian CC
Bohemian CC

Toss won by Prague Barbarians Vandals (decided to bat)
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 12 July, 2020

CTL Eurocollege CC

181/5 (20.0)

CTL Eurocollege CC
v/s
Cyprus Moufflons CC
Cyprus Moufflons CC

79/2 (8.5)

Toss won by CTL Eurocollege CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

When Sourav Ganguly Entered Sri Lankan Dressing Room Following Argument With Russel Arnold

Sourav Ganguly was known to be an aggressive captain, and one of his famous displays of aggression came against Sri Lanka

Cricketnext Staff |July 12, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly birthday Special: When Dada Eclipced God Sachin Tendulkar and Everyone Else

Sourav Ganguly was known to be an aggressive captain, and one of his famous displays of aggression came against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy 2002 final where he had a heated argument with Russel Arnold for repeatedly running on the pitch.

The Sri Lankan too had tweeted about the same recently.

The final - and the reserve day - was affected by rain which meant India and Sri Lanka shared the trophy. Kumar Sangakkara recalled the incident, saying Ganguly came to the Sri Lankan dressing room after the game.

"I remember one very specific incident in a one-day match where he was having this big argument with Russel Arnold. I think Dada was on his final warning and the umpire reported him,” Sangakkara said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

ALSO READ: 'Absolute Injustice, Won't Blame Greg Chappell Alone' - Sourav Ganguly Opens Up On Being Dropped

"Dada came to our dressing room and had a chat to us that if this goes the whole distance, he was going to get suspended. And we told him not to worry and that we were not going to make a big deal about it and he was going to be okay."

Sangakkara further added that he got to know Ganguly a lot better with time.

"I did get to know Dada quite well over the years and I really enjoyed speaking to Dada on everything, whether it was about playing cricket or captaincy. I got to know Dada a lot more intimately," Sangakkara said.

"Dada was a very practical man. He understood exactly what he could and how far he could push it on the field. But off the field, he is a fantastic guy. I have had a great time in conversations with him at various times over meals and he was a guy I really respected both on and off the field."

indian cricketKumar Sangakkararussel arnoldsourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more