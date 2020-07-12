When Sourav Ganguly Entered Sri Lankan Dressing Room Following Argument With Russel Arnold

Sourav Ganguly was known to be an aggressive captain, and one of his famous displays of aggression came against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy 2002 final where he had a heated argument with Russel Arnold for repeatedly running on the pitch.
The Sri Lankan too had tweeted about the same recently.
A fiery character on the field, extremely passionate about his country, not giving an inch to the opposition. Looking back, I must say I loved this intense moment with the great man! I'm sure u guys remember this! 😃 Happy birthday Dada @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/9D0jiVElPM— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 8, 2020
— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 8, 2020
The final - and the reserve day - was affected by rain which meant India and Sri Lanka shared the trophy. Kumar Sangakkara recalled the incident, saying Ganguly came to the Sri Lankan dressing room after the game.
"I remember one very specific incident in a one-day match where he was having this big argument with Russel Arnold. I think Dada was on his final warning and the umpire reported him,” Sangakkara said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.
"Dada came to our dressing room and had a chat to us that if this goes the whole distance, he was going to get suspended. And we told him not to worry and that we were not going to make a big deal about it and he was going to be okay."
Sangakkara further added that he got to know Ganguly a lot better with time.
"I did get to know Dada quite well over the years and I really enjoyed speaking to Dada on everything, whether it was about playing cricket or captaincy. I got to know Dada a lot more intimately," Sangakkara said.
"Dada was a very practical man. He understood exactly what he could and how far he could push it on the field. But off the field, he is a fantastic guy. I have had a great time in conversations with him at various times over meals and he was a guy I really respected both on and off the field."
