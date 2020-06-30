When Steve Waugh Compared Shane Warne to a Kid With No Mates - Shane Lee Recalls

Former Australia cricketer Shane Lee narrated a story on how Steve Waugh compared Shane Warne to a 'kid at school with no mates'.
"I remember the ’96 World Cup. I was selected as a 23-year-old all-rounder," Shane Lee said in the Betoota Advocate podcast. "And Warney was really nice and took me in. He said, ‘It’s going to be the Shane show, you and me, the Shane show.’ And Steve Waugh pulled me aside and said, ‘How you going with Warney?’ I said he’s being really nice to me and Waugh said, ‘Do you remember when you were at school and there was a kid at school that had no mates and this new kid comes to school and that kid with no mates is all over that new kid? You’re that new kid and Warney’s the kid with no mates!'"
Shane, the elder brother of Brett Lee, was a medium pacer who played 45 ODIs for 48 wickets between 1995 and 2001. He added that Warne was the best cricketer he ever saw.
"But Warney, he was the best cricketer I ever saw and played with. A freak of a cricketer and a great cricket brain."
Shane also threw light on the relationship between Warne and another Australian legspinner Stuart MacGill.
"They were chalk and cheese. But, I think there was a mutual respect between them, I think it really helped Macgill having Warney in front of him," he said. "Because people would always say to him, ‘Ah mate you could’ve been anything.’ But when Macgill was given the reigns at the end he imploded with it."
Waugh and Warne have had a strained relationship over the years. Recently, Warne had called Steve Waugh the "most selfish cricketer" ever, but the latter responded saying Warne's comments were a reflection of himself.
“People keep saying it’s a feud,” Waugh told Nine Papers. “But to me, a feud’s between two people. I’ve never brought into it, so it’s just one person.
“His comments are a reflection of himself, nothing to do with me,” he said. “That’s all I’d say.”
