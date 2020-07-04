Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 25, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

2ND INN

Empire CC

125/6 (20.0)

Empire CC
v/s
Helsinki Cricket Club
Helsinki Cricket Club*

72/5 (13.4)

Helsinki Cricket Club need 54 runs in 38 balls at 8.52 rpo
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Rangers *

37/0 (2.5)

Brno Rangers
v/s
Brno Raptors
Brno Raptors

Brno Rangers elected to bat

When Sunil Gavaskar's Wish of Scoring a Faster Fifty Than Kris Srikkanth Became Reality

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth recalled a rare instance when Sunil Gavaskar beat him to a half-century

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2020, 3:40 PM IST
When Sunil Gavaskar's Wish of Scoring a Faster Fifty Than Kris Srikkanth Became Reality

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth recalled a rare instance when Sunil Gavaskar beat him to a half-century while wishing his former opening partner in advance for his birthday on July 10.

Speaking on Star Sports Tamil show “Cricket Connected – Aattam Thodarum”, Srikkanth said:

"Sunny! Many many happy returns of the day. Dear viewers! Just imagine. I played under the captaincy of a great leader, Sunil Gavaskar and also I got to play as his opening partner. This is all God's grace, nothing else," he said.

"One of my favorite moments with Sunil Gavaskar is the Madras Test against Pakistan in 1987. It was his last series. He always used to tell me, 'Cheeka! One day I'll definitely score a fifty faster than you in the same match.'

"Finally, this wish of Sunil became a reality in the Madras Test. I scored a century in that match. But, living up to his words, Sunil was the first to score 50 runs and I reached my 50 one ball later. I can't even believe that Sunil really did this and also, it happened in Chennai. He played aggressively and superbly in that match, and ended up scoring 91 runs."

Earlier in the same channel, Srikkanth had, in typical style, spoken about the contrasting nature of their batting.

"I made my debut in 81 and in the early 80s, nobody had seen that kind of game. When they saw me, everyone went like who is this batsman, who is playing across the line, hitting over the top and I did not worry about technique," he said.

"Gavaskar on the other hand was a perfectionist. He had great technique, he used to leave the ball and everything so well. It is often said that opposite poles attract each other. He was the North pole and I was the South pole."

