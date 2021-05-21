When The Indian Experiment To Simultaneously Field Two International Teams Failed

Former Pakistan captain and batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq praised the bench strength of Indian cricket stating that it is the only country which will be fielding two international teams simultaneously in different tournaments this July. India will be on a Test tour in England from June to September when they face New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship before taking on the hosts in a marquee five-Test series beginning August. Meanwhile, a second-string but yet strong Indian XI will travel to Sri Lanka in July for a limited overs series comprising both ODIs and T20Is. However, this is not the first time India will be sending two different teams to play in different tournaments in separate corners of the world at the same time. They tried it in 1998 but the experiment backfired.

India sent two senior men’s teams – one for the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur and the other for the Sahara Cup in Toronto in Pakistan – both in the month of September.

Ajay Jadeja led the contingent for the CWG and the side comprised the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Robin Singh and Harbhajan Singh amongst others.

The Sahara Cup team was led by Mohammad Azharuddin and boasted of the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Navjot Sidhu, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad as some of the big prominent names in the squad.

The BCCI was involved in a tussle with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) prior to the start of the CWG 1998 but eventually compromised sending in a weak half complete team to Malaysia.

“After jousting pointlessly with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the BCCI eventually gave in and sent half the Indian team to Kuala Lumpur, half to Toronto,” wrote Harsha Bhogle.

They had made a mess of the situation and bad planning and management meant that the dates of both the tournaments clashed with each other in September. None could be avoided. India is a big-member country of the CWG and the Sahara Cup involved playing against arch-rivals Pakistan generating a lot of interest and passion back home.

Even before the CWG began, the BCCI stated that should India fail to make it to the semi-final, a few big players would be sent to Canada for the Sahara Cup. This was terrible messaging to say the least, forget the impact it had on the contingent that was sent for the Games.

India were in Group B for the CWG 1998. As luck would have it their opening encounter against Antigua and Barbuda was abandoned after the intervention of rain. India beat Canada by 112 runs but in the big deciding match were hammered by a strong Australian XI by 146 runs. Steve Waugh’s counter-attacking hundred helped Australia to 255 for 5 in their 50 overs before India were skittled for a paltry 109 in the 38th over. That was the end of the CWG campaign for India.

India then decided to send four players for the last two matches of the Sahara Cup after a series of miscommunication and double conflicted messaging to the media by the BCCI President Raj Singh Dungarpur and Secretary Jaywant Lele who were not sure of what they were doing.

It was 1-1 at the time in Toronto with India winning the opener but Pakistan coming back to level the five-match series. There was more controversy and drama as Pakistan opposed India sending four players to Canada who were not a part of the original squad. A compromise was reached and India trimmed the number down to two with Tendulkar and Jadeja given a ticket to Toronto.

There were more bizarre incidents which followed. While Jadeja was part of the XI for the fourth ODI with Pakistan leading the series 2-1, there was no sign of the great Tendulkar. The BCCI was unable to trace the Little Master who apparently had gone to Khandala for a trip with his family only to join the team for the last match – by then Pakistan had already taken the series 3-1!

Tendulkar did score 77 opening the innings in the dead rubber while skipper Azharuddin smashed a hundred. India posted 256 for 9 but Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail came up with high impact performances at the top of the order to chase down the target in the 49th over and seal the series 4-1 for Pakistan.

A more professional BCCI would hope that the drama and controversy is not repeated this time around. Unlike in 1998, where India lacked a talent pool and did not have depth in their bench strength, things are different in 2021. A full-strength Test contingent is being sent to England and a strong limited-overs’ squad will be selected from the remaining players in India – which given India’s richness in reserves will be better and more talented than most international teams around.

India may well return with both the trophies this time around!

