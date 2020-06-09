Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

World Cup 2019: When Virat Kohli Asked Booing Crowd to Cheer for Steve Smith

India had great World Cup campaign in 2019, where they won seven out of nine league games and lost just one against England. Exactly a year ago, on June 9, India faced off against mighty Australia and beat them by 36 runs at The Oval.

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
There were quite a few notable performances from the Indians, with Shikhar Dhawan scoring a splendid 117, Rohit Sharma getting a 57. Skipper Virat Kohli too scored a quickfire 82 from 77 balls.

But more than Kohli's innings, it was a great gesture towards Steve Smith that made the headlines, the next morning.

Smith was returning after a year's ban due to his involvement in sandpaper gate. When the former Australia captain moved to the boundary to field during India’s innings, he was greeted with boos at a stadium that had majority fans in blue.

In between the overs, Kohli walked towards that stand, waved to the fans and gestured them to clap at Smith and not boo him. Smith was shown thanking Kohli after that incident.

As far as the match is concerned, India dominated throughout. After setting a target of 353, they had virtually batted the opposition out of the match.

Then it was relatively easy for the bowlers to put pressure on Australian batsmen, and restricted them to only 316.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he returned with figures of 3/50 in his 10 overs. Jasprit Bumrah too bagged three wickets.

