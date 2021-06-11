When Virat Kohli Felt Mahendra Singh Dhoni Made Him Run Like in a Fitness Test

Two of the best captains in Indian cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli have shared a healthy camaraderie through all the years. They have spoken highly of each other on multiple occasions and built some of the most memorable partnerships on field for the team. Kohli, who joined the Indian team when Dhoni was leading the ship, has often expressed his reverence for the former International’s ethics and spirit.

Not only has Dhoni been known for his skills as a player and a captain, he is renowned for his fast running between the wickets. Kohli being a witness to the same, expressed one of his personal experiences with Dhoni. The 2016 ICC T20 World Cup between India and Australia remains one of the most memorable matches to date. India had to chase a score of 160 against the Australian team and was evidently under pressure. They lost two early wickets and required 67 runs off the final six overs. The then skipper, Dhoni joined Kohli who was already on the crease. Kohli launched an attack on the opposition’s bowling line-up and with Dhoni’s support, he helped India win and qualify for the semi-finals.

Three years after the match, Kohli shared his thoughts he had while beingon crease.

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15 last year. He shared a video on Instagram to break the news and what followed was an outpour of emotional tributes from around the world. Kohli had said a few words in his farewell message in a video on Twitter.

"I've always said this and I will say it again, you will always be my Captain," #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli pays his tribute to @msdhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket at 1929 hours yesterday.#ThankYouMSD pic.twitter.com/U6uWlow4lB— BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2020

Dhoni was an expert in converting singles into twos and doubles into three runs. One of the quickest hands behind the stumps, Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best and was known for his intense running between the wickets and has been ne of the most successful captains in limited-overs cricket. Known for his calm and composed outlook, Dhoni remains the only captain to have won the ODI, T20I World Cup and a Champions Trophy for India.

