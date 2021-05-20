When Virat Kohli Revealed the Anushka Sharma Movie Which is 'Etched in His Heart'

India skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are one of the biggest celebrity couples in India and both have enjoyed a successful career in their respective fields. While Anushka is very supportive of Kohli — is seen in most of his matches, Kohli also misses no opportunity to promote her films.

As per a report in the Indian Express, skipper Kohli once opened up about one of Anushka’s movies that is closest to his heart. Her movie Ae Dil Hai Muskhil is etched in his heart. Speaking about the film he said, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, hands down. That character for me is my most favorite ever. I mean I still tell her often even now. Sometimes I sit down and open Youtube and watch that sequence of when she has cancer and the whole thing where Ranbir (Kapoor) comes back…. that song is etched in my heart. It is never gonna be going anywhere.”

The couple is not only supportive of each other’s work, but are contributing generously to the cause of Covid-19 relief in the country. Just recently, they donated a sum of INR 6.77 lakh for the Covid-19 treatment of K.S. Sravanthi Naidu’s mother – S.K. Suman.

Sravanthi’s mother is in critical condition and she had appealed to the BCCI and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) amongst others for help with her treatment. Kohli was tagged in a tweet by N. Vidya Yadav, former BCCI South Zone convenor (women’s cricket) and sister of former BCCI President, N. Shivlal Yadav, asking for help for Sravanthi.

Sravanthi has represented India in one Test, 4 ODIs and 6 T2OIs and last played for the country in 2014. She was primarily a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. She had already spent a large sum of Rs 16 lakh on her parents’ treatment who had both tested positive for Covid-19.

Kohli and Anushka had already donated a sum of INR 2 cr for the Covid-19 relief work earlier.

