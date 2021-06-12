When Virat Kohli Talked About His First Love In Viral Love Letter

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is now on a tour to England. Kohli’s team will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship final later this month. After that, Team India will play England in a five-Test series beginning August 4. Kohli is accompanied on this tour by his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. While Kohli focuses on cricketing matters, an old love letter by the captain has surfaced on social media.

The letter is addressed to King Kohli’s favourite vegetable, and it is none other than the humble potato. “My beloved Aloo, I’m writing you this letter because I’ve realised that my feelings for you are genuine. I recall our first meeting vividly. I remember the first time I saw the inside of your aloo paratha. I recall bringing you home from the grocery shop as a true fan. I vividly recall meeting you in the theatre and holding you in my hand while you were dressed in gorgeous red ketchup,” Kohli writes in the letter.

Virat Kohli’s fitness is something that all his fans are aware of. Kohli is currently regarded as one of the fittest cricketers in the world. The Indian skipper has made numerous sacrifices in order to achieve this goal. Kohli eats a diet rich in greens, vegetables, and protein to keep in great shape. He gave up non-vegetarian cuisine three years ago. Potatoes have also been eliminated from his diet in order to maintain his fitness. Kohli keeps missing potatoes.

Just a few days ago, Kohli was again in the trends when a picture posted by Anushka Sharma went viral. The picture from Kohli’s childhood was an instant hit with the fans.

Preparing for their World Test Championship match against New Zealand, Team India is currently playing an intra-squad match. A video of this was shared by the BCCI. The WTC final will be played from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

