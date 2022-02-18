When Virat Kohli's Gesture Brought Sachin Tendulkar to Tears | WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are arguably two of the greatest cricketers the world has seen so far. There have been multiple occasions when cricket lovers have compared these two in India, even worldwide. While some choose to pick sides, many believe comparing these two would be unfair and refuse to participate in the debate and accept both players’ greatness. However, Sachin is regarded as God to almost every cricket lover in India, and Virat Kohli is no different.

Recently, during an interview with Graham Bensinger on the latter’s YouTube channel, Sachin revealed a heart-touching moment between these two. The incident took place when Sachin played his last match for India. Sachin had come back into the dressing room, sitting in a corner emotionally. That is when Virat Kohli came up to him and presented him with something that was’ priceless’ in both Sachin and Virat’s words.

In the interview, Sachin narrated, “So, I was sitting in one corner with towel on my head, I was really emotional and at that time Virat had come to me and Virat gave me his sacred thread (dhaga) that his father had given him."

The video also consisted the part where Bensinger asked Virat Kohli the same question in a separate interview, where Kohli said, “We usually wear threads around our wrists, in India a lot of people do. So, my father gave one to me which he used to have. I used to keep that with me in my bag and then I though this is the most valuable thing I have. My father gave this to me and I think I couldn’t give anything more valuable and I just want you to know how much you’ve inspired me and what you mean to all of us and this is my little gift to you."

Then the video concluded with how Sachin was brought to tears by Virat with his act. “So, I kept that for a while, and then returned that to him again and I said, ‘this is priceless and this has to be with you and no one else.’ This is you property and you should have it till your last breath," said Sachin in the video.

In the video, Sachin was also asked who was better between the two of them, Master Blaster, in his typical style, gave an apt answer, “How about having both of us in one team."

