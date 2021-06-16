When Virat Kohli’s Singing Made Anushka Sharma Emotional

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is currently in England for the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand. The title match of the inaugural ICC event will be held at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18-22. However, the Indian team is expected to stay in England till September for the five-match Test series against the English side. Therefore, Virat’s actress wife Anushka Sharma has also accompanied him on the four-month long tour.

Fans of Virat and Anushka always dig the internet to find something about the couple. Before their wedding, a viral video featured the Indian skipper singing a song which made the actress very emotional. Virat had crooned ‘Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi’ during a private setting where only the friends of the couple were seen. Virat, who was under the spotlight in the video, tried to sing the famous song.

However, as the camera zoomed towards Anushka who was sitting in the audience, the actress seemed emotional and clapped after Virat’s performance.

Anushka and Virat dated each other for several years before getting married in December 2017. There were also reports of their rumoured breakup during their dating phase, however, the couple was seen together again publicly.

Anushka started her career with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. Virat also made his international debut in the same year. Both Anushka and Virat have achieved great milestones in their respective careers. While Virat went on to become a hugely successful cricketer for India, Anushka launched her production company in 2013 and produced successful projects like the film NH10 and web series Pataal Lok.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here