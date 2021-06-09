When Virender Sehwag Scored 21 Runs Off Two Balls Against Pakistan

Virender Sehwag, the Indian cricket team’s former opener, was famous for his aggressive batting. Sehwag, one of the most dangerous batsmen in all forms of cricket, has always loved to attack the opposition. At his peak, Sehwag was a nightmare for the finest bowlers.

While many people are aware of Sehwag’s tendency of hitting boundaries on the first delivery, few are aware that the former Indian captain scored 21 runs in just two balls against Pakistan. On the deliveries of Pakistani pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, Sehwag achieved this milestone during an ODI match between India and Pakistan on March 13, 2004.

Sehwag did not score all 21 runs with his bat. Because of Sehwag’s presence, the bowler was pushed to make mistakes, as a result of which so many runs were scored in two deliveries.

This was India’s 11th over in their innings. Rana Naved ul Hasan began with a no ball, which Sehwag promptly dispatched for a four. Sehwag sent the next ball toward the boundary line, which was once again a no-ball. With his third consecutive no-ball, the fast bowler made another error. After three no-balls, the right-arm fast bowler finally bowled a flawless delivery that yielded 0 runs.

The next ball bowled was a no ball, which Sehwag dispatched for another four. The misery for Naved Ul Hasan did not end there. He bowled a no-ball once more. After that, his delivery was perfect, and Sehwag hit a four with it. Sehwag scored 21 runs in the first two balls in this manner. With his bat, he scored 16 runs, with 5 runs coming from no balls.

In the last three balls, the Pakistani fast bowler only let up three runs. Shehwag scored 24 runs in one over.

It was one of the worst five no-ball overs in international cricket’s history. In international cricket, Sehwag also holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single ball. Before Naved ul Hasan bowled the right ball, he added 17 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here