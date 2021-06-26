When VVS Laxman Took a Wicket Against Pakistan | Watch

India batting legend VVS Laxman was known for his silken touch and picturesque drives. His Kolkata epic is part of cricket folklore and when on song, he was a bowler’s worst nightmare.

Elegant stroke play defined his career but he was also known for his temperament and character.

Laxman had an extraordinary cricket career and was one of the finest batters of his era. The right-hander scored 8,781 runs in 134 Test matches along and 2338 ODI runs in 86 matches.

However, did you know Laxman also has two Test wickets to his name as well?

In fact, he has 22 first-class wickets under his belt in 267 fixtures at an economy rate of 2.47 and an average of 34.3. The right-hander rarely bowled at the international stage.

Laxman’s first wicket came against West Indies in the St John’s Test in 2002. Laxman named Adam Sanford as his first international scalp.

The second international wicket was special for the India cricketeras it came against Pakistan in 2007.

During the second Test of the 2007 series, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the first innings of saw India posting a score of 616 with Laxman hitting 112 runs.

Batting in the second innings, Pakistan were dismissed for 456. Harbhajan Singh was the wrecker-in-chief for India as he picked as many as five wickets.

Laxman also made a some contribution with the ball as he dismissed Pakistan tail-ender Mohammad Sami in the game.

In the second innings, India declare after making 184 with Jaffer making 56. I

However, the contest ended in a draw with Pakistan making 214 runs.

