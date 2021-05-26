'When Warner or Watson Ran to the Boundary, Crowd Would Go Crazy': Pat Cummins Recalls First Trip to India

In the last couple of years, Pat Cummins has established himself as one of the best bowlers in the world. But it was only after a lengthy fight against injuries that he could establish himself in the Aussie team. In a recent interview, Cummins, recalled his first game in India which took place during the Champions League T20.

Then 18-year-old Cummins was playing for New South Wales, and was stunned to see the Indian crowds going wild.

“The first time I landed in India was in 2011 to play the Champions League. I was playing for New South Wales and had just turned 18. That was the first time I had traveled overseas for cricket and growing up you hear all the stories of playing cricket in India and I just absolutely loved it,” Cummins said in the latest vlog uploaded on his Youtube channel.

“We played against some superstars, I think Sachin Tendulkar was playing in that tournament. As an 18-year-old coming here and hearing the crowd go crazy I couldn’t believe it. In the warm-up, David Warner and Shane Watson, who were on our side whenever they ran to the boundary, the crowd will just go crazy. It’s so different from Australia. We were here for three or four and I couldn’t get enough of it,” he further added.

Meanwhile, now Cummins has become a mainstay not only in the Aussie team, but his IPL franchise KKR, as well. During IPL 2021, he did decently well, and also played a crucial knock with the bat, smashing 66 from 34 balls.

“I do (enjoy batting), yeah, sure. Especially when you’re batting kind of like seven or eight you’ve got a small window normally to make an impact so you’re going to try to work on being able to hit from ball one.

“I spend a lot of time being a boring Test batter, I can’t score runs. So I quite enjoy coming out here and swinging the bat. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn’t,” he signed off.

