When Wasim Jaffer Smoked a T20 Ton After Tino Best Faced Racism in England

Racism in sport and in life in general become one of the most discussed topics in recent weeks and former West Indies bowler Tino Best opened up about another incident from county cricket which also involved Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer.
Best had said he would prefer to not play cricket in England due to racism.
Speaking with Yash Kashikar on an Instagram live, Best recalled an incident when he had been not allowed to feature in the playing XI of Lashings CC at the last moment because “people in the league – European people” had complained to England’s cricket board that Best had turned out for lower league clubs in the same season.
“I came to the ground (to play a T20 match) but I was not allowed to play. Their coach was looking at me in the nastiest way,” Best said.
“Wasim Jaffer scored a 120 in that T20 game. He embarrassed them. Wasim is a quality batsman, I love that man. I told Wasim what happened, and he said ‘Okay’. You know he’s very soft spoken. So he just said ‘Okay’ to me, but then just smoked them. We beat them badly.”
Best, one of the promising bowlers from West Indies during the turn of the century played 25 Tests and 26 ODIs, claimed that he did not face racial discrimination in international cricket.
“I would have liked to play more league cricket in my career, but not in England. It’s a very racial place. The umpires, the opposition teams target you. Because it’s an opportunity for them to play with somebody they see on TV, they get aggressive.
“I used to come to the ground and bowl quick and guys would have wanted to beat me up for bowling fast. I was in this situation when if I did not have a strong team they would have probably lynched me.
“But, you know I tell everyone Tino La Bertram Best is a different type of black man. I was a free black man. Don’t come to me. If you ever disrespect me. I am going to hurt you,” he added.
