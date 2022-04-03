'When Will David Warner Play For DC in IPL 2022?': Head Coach Ricky Ponting Gives Major Update

Australian batter David Warner has arrived in India to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After a successful Test series against Pakistan, that Australia pocketed 1-0, he has joined the Delhi Capitals camp in Mumbai.

His addition will boost the team’s top order that has struggled to provide good starts in the tournament so far. In absence of David Warner, Tim Siefert paired up with Prithvi Shaw in DC’s last two encounters, against Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. However, the opening pair managed partnerships of 30 and 8, respectively.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Warner took to social media on Sunday and shared a picture of the Gateway of India. In the caption, he wrote, “Can you guess where I am now??”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Meanwhile, head coach Ricky Ponting is hoping that Warner and Mitchell Marsh, who is nursing a hip injury, would join the team soon.

While addressing a press conference after a 14-run loss to Gujarat Titans on Saturday, the former Australia skipper said, “David Warner has arrived in Mumbai. He left early yesterday morning I believe, so he should be there when we get back to Mumbai tonight. Mitchell Marsh has been in Mumbai for a few days, obviously getting his quarantine done. I think he might be out of quarantine tomorrow actually.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Nice to Have a Captain Who Trusts Your Skills’: Lockie Ferguson Heaps Praise on GT Skipper Hardik Pandya

“We are hoping that he (Marsh) is going to be available for the game on 10th (against Kolkata Knight Riders). He picked up that slight hip flexor strain in Pakistan. So, we need to get a lot of treatment work into him and obviously a few good training sessions before he is available for selection.

“But fingers crossed, Davey should be there for the next game and Mitch Marsh for the game after,” he added.

Rishabh Pant-led DC will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their next fixture on April 7 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here