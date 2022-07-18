'When Your Team is Under Pressure And You Bat Like That...': Rishabh Pant After His Match-winning Knock

Rishabh Pant played another sensational knock under pressure but this time the format was not Test cricket as he scored his maiden ODI hundred against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 125 off 113 deliveries as he hit the winnings runs for India in the 260-run chase to help them clinch the series 2-1.

The southpaw was also named Player of the Match for his heroics as he said he wants to remember the knock for the rest of his life.

“Hopefully, I remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that… something I aspire to do,” Pant said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He shared a 133-run stand alongside Hardik Pandya to revive India’s chase when England were in the driver’s seat.

Pant started the England tour on a high with a century at Edgbaston, however, India failed to win that much, the 24-year-old also ended with a ton but this time he made sure he took them over the line by himself.

The southpaw said that he enjoys playing in English conditions and the atmosphere here suits him.

“I always enjoy playing in England, and at the same time enjoy the atmosphere and the situation. The more you play the more experience you gain,” he said.

With a sensational century, Pant also entered an elusive list of Indian wicketkeepers to slam a century outside Asia. He is the third Indian wicketkeeper to achieve the feat after Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul.



The 24-year-old also credited the Indian bowlers for doing a fantastic job as England were bundled out for 259 on a batting-friendly pitch in Manchester. Hardik Pandy was the pick of the bowlers as he took four wickets, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three.

“Nothing to take away from the bowlers, it was a good wicket to bat on and the bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them, they were brilliant not only today but in the entire series,” he said.

