'When Yuvi Pa and I Played, we Would Scare the Opponents': Former Cricketer on Why India Should Play Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? This has been one of the biggest questions facing Team India in the lead up to the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that starts this Sunday.

Both Pant and Karthik are wicketkeeper-batters and considering the team combination, in all likeliness only of the two will make the cut in the playing XI. With the top-five more or less sorted, the fight will be for the batters at the sixth and seventh spot.

In recent times though, India have preferred designated finisher Karthik over the young Pant. However, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has advised why Pant, a left-handed batter, should be part of the playing eleven.

“I would say the presence of a left-handed batter would be very important in the middle,” Raina told news agency PTI.

He went back in time and recalled the left-handed trio of Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Raina himself played vital roles in India’s performances in the various ICC events.

“From No. 1-6, we don’t have a left-hander and I’m sure the opponents will have two-three left-handed bowlers. We have seen it in the past — 2007 (World T20), 2011 (ODI World Cup) and 2013 (Champions Trophy) — the role Gauti, Yuvi Pa and I played,” Raina said.

“You need to bring the X factor with Hardik and who can be the X factor? I think Rishabh being a left-hander could be better,” he replied when asked who should be the first choice between Pant and Karthik.

Raina said the presence of left-right combination in the middle order will help the team in upsetting the rhythm of the opponent bowlers.

“When Yuvi Pa and I played, we would scare the opponents. Now Rahul, Rohit will have to decide how they have to go about it. I’m sure they must be thinking over it, but whoever they play, we have to win,” Raina said.

Raina, who won the ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy during his career, though added that whoever gets a chance must take the responsibility to finish games.

“DK has got an opportunity, he has been given a role. But I’m not saying whether they should prefer Pant over DK. Whoever gets a chance, needs to take a lot of responsibility and win the game,” he said.

“A left-right combination can upset the rhythm, especially when the grounds in Australia are big. It’s important to have a left-handed batter in the middle. Pant has done really well in Australia and won the Test series there. So we’ll see,” he added.

