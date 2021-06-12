When Yuvraj Singh Obliged Chris Broad---Stuart Broad's Father. Reason: Six Sixes

No cricket fan can forget the visuals of India’s swashbuckling batsman Yuvraj Singh hitting six sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup. The incident took place when India was up against England in a league match during the T20 World Cup. During Indianbatting innings, Andrew Flintoff and Yuvraj got involved in a heated conversation on the field.The verbal fight became so serious that the umpires had to intervene. After the altercation, Yuvraj released all his anger with the willow. The left-hander caused carnage on the match field as he hammered the bowler Stuart Broad for six consecutive maximums.

That particular over brought a lot of criticism to Stuart who was just starting his international career. Years after the historic event, Yuvraj revealed the details of his conversation with Stuart’s father Chris Broad. While making an appearance on the 22 yarns podcast with Gaurav Kapur, Yuvraj revealed that he met Chris during the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

India was up against Australia in the semi-final while Chris was essaying the role of the match referee. Yuvraj revealed that during the game, Chris walked up to him and sarcastically thanked the all-rounder for almost finishing his son’s career. Yuvraj consoled Stuart’s father saying that he has nothing personal against the pacer and these things happen in cricket.

“He was like ‘you have to give that shirt to Stuart, the one you wore while hitting six sixes.’ I gave him the shirt and wrote ‘I know how it feels, coz I have been hit for five.’ Look where he is today, more than 500 Test wickets,” Yuvraj said.

Stuart has come a long way since that over as he is now renowned as one of the best England pacers in the purest format of the game.

