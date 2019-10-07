Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 3 T20IS, 2019 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 07 October, 2019

2ND INN

Sri Lanka

182/6 (20.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

84/5 (11.4)

Pakistan need 99 runs in 50 balls at 11.88 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

09 Oct, 201919:00 IST

Match 7: IRE VS NEP

upcoming
IRE IRE
NEP NEP

Lahore

09 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 8: OMA VS NED

upcoming
OMA OMA
NED NED

Lahore

09 Oct, 201915:00 IST

When Ziva Dhoni saw Ranveer Singh Wearing Same Glasses

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday shared a funny anecdote of his four-year-old daughter Ziva, saying "kids are different these days".

IANS |October 7, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
When Ziva Dhoni saw Ranveer Singh Wearing Same Glasses

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday shared a funny anecdote of his four-year-old daughter Ziva, saying "kids are different these days".

Dhoni posted a picture on Instagram in which actor Ranveer Singh and Ziva can be seen wearing the same glasses. But more than the image, it was the little girl's reaction that left the netizens in splits.

Sharing how Ziva reacted when she saw Ranveer wearing the same glasses she owns, Dhoni wrote: "Ziva was like why is he wearing my glasses then she goes upstairs to find hers and finally says my glasses are with me only. Kids are different these days. At four and a half I won't have even registered that I have similar sunglasses. Next time she meets Ranveer I am sure she will say I have the same glasses as yours."

Responding to the post, Ranveer called Ziva "fashionista".

MS DhoniOff The FieldRanveer Singhziva dhoni

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NED v OMA
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more