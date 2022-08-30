'Whenever I Played with Him, I Just Observed': Hardik Pandya Speaks About Lessons Learnt from MS Dhoni | WATCH

Hardik Pandya’s emergence as a dependable all-rounder has given a lot of hope to Indian cricket fans. After battling an acute back injury for almost 4 years, the 27-year-old is back on the field with all guns blazing. Be it with the ball or the bat, the last 4-5 months have witnessed the best version of Hardik Pandya in action.

IPL 2022 platformed his startling comeback and since then, he didn’t stop at all. Series after series, he is getting better and gaining the trust of the Indian team management. On Sunday, when India’s chase of 148 was on the edged, he was the one who took the team through. With six needed off the last four deliveries, he tried to get a boundary through covers but he found a fielder. The Pakistan fans erupted in joy but amid all the noise, he stood with a calm head and gave a confident nod to Dinesh Karthik, who was standing at the other end.

Next ball, he smashed the most beautiful six of his career, over long on, to end the game in style. Karthik bowed down to him and the all-rounder bagged the Player of the Match award for his heroics.

After the scintillating win, Pandya interacted with the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Sanjay Bangar on Star Sports. He spoke in length about his 17-ball 33 and mentioned that it’s MS Dhoni from whom he has learned to keep calm to make better decisions.

“I try to keep it as simple as possible. That’s what I saw in Mahi Bhai. Whenever I played with him, I just observed and asked questions as well. Not only him but whosoever I played with, I tried to learn as much as possible. Even in life, if you want to make a decision and if you are calm and are able to assess the situation better, then you can decide better,” said Pandya.

“I try to implement the same thing in my batting, to analyse the available options and play accordingly. This game [against Pakistan] started for me from the 15th over. I knew the death bowler in on debut, there would be a bit of up and down in his execution. So, even if there is a dot ball, it won’t be a problem because there’s a left-arm spinner and they were already lagging in the over-rate. So, all these factors were in my mind, and I thought of taking it to the end and looking for the better options,” he added.

After defeating Pakistan, India will now face Hong Kong in their next fixture on Wednesday.

