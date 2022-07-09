'Whenever Someone is Out of Form, He Rests': Ex-Cricketer Questions BCCI's Strategy of Managing Players

Team India is currently going through a jam-packed cricketing schedule. After the fifth Test in Edgbaston, they got into a bilateral series against England which comprises 3 T20Is and as many ODIs. Later this month, the Men in Blue will fly to the Caribbean for 3 ODIs, followed by 5 T20Is. But the BCCI’s strategy to manage players for all these tournaments has raised a few eyebrows.

Earlier this week, the board announced the squad for Windies ODIs, naming Shikhar Dhawan as captain and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja his deputy. The unit doesn’t feature other senior players like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

Several experts have expressed their reservations about the decision of resting Rohit and Kohli, given that Rohit missed out on the rescheduled Test in Birmingham while the latter was not there for the 1st T20I in Southampton.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also pointed out that all players, in general, have been given plenty of rest in the past three years as Covid-19 severely affected the cricketing calendar.

“What is with all the rest? How much rest do you want? Earlier, when a player used to be out of form, he used to be dropped and picked again only when he scored runs in domestic cricket. But now whenever someone is out of form, he rests. Are you guys not worried about it?” Chopra said in his latest YouTube video.

The spotlight will be on Kohli and Rohit as both of them have been struggling with their respective forms lately. The Indian captain though got off to a good start in the first T20I against England but couldn’t convert to a bigger knock. Rohit was out for 24 off 14 balls.

“I personally think whenever someone is out of form, he should play as much cricket as possible. When there were strict bio bubbles, there was no cricket for almost six months in 2020 from March to September. Next year again you play one-half of IPL and then after a gap of three-four months, you played the second half. So, it’s already a rest of ten months in 2-3 years. You don’t get any more rest than this in professional sport,” said Chopra.

“It’s good that India keep on giving opportunities to players like Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, and Sanju Samson when the big players are rested. But what happens when these fringe players score runs. Do you tell them that they are dropped just because the big players are available now? Won’t they feel what wrong they have done,” he added

