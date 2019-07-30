Yuvraj Singh was upto some fun as Ben Cutting was being interviewed by anchor Erin Holland who also happens to be his fiancee. The recently retired cricketer crashed the interview asking 'when is the wedding, guys?'
Yuvraj and Cutting were teammates at Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League this season.
When @YUVSTRONG12 crashed an interview and asked the most important question to @Cuttsy31 and @erinvholland! 😂😂😂HOWZZAT?#GT2019 #ERvsTN #YuvrajSingh #Canada #Brampton pic.twitter.com/l5rqONTki2— GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) July 27, 2019
When @YUVSTRONG12 crashed an interview and asked the most important question to @Cuttsy31 and @erinvholland! 😂😂😂
HOWZZAT?#GT2019 #ERvsTN #YuvrajSingh #Canada #Brampton pic.twitter.com/l5rqONTki2
— GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) July 27, 2019
Don’t worry @YUVSTRONG12 - @Cuttsy31 and I will invite you 😂💁🏻♀️ https://t.co/d84hPQFPXE— Erin Holland (@erinvholland) July 27, 2019
Don’t worry @YUVSTRONG12 - @Cuttsy31 and I will invite you 😂💁🏻♀️ https://t.co/d84hPQFPXE
— Erin Holland (@erinvholland) July 27, 2019
The 'Man of the tournament' in India's 2011 World Cup triumph, Yuvraj Singh has been creating a lot of buzz in the ongoing Global T20 League in Canada. Captaining the Toronto Nationals, the southpaw received a lot of flak for his slow innings on debut. His dismissal in the game also sparked controversy.
However, the 37 year old returned to form as he registered back-to-back innings of 35(21) and 45(26). Currently, the Toronto Nationals are at the fifth position on the points table with two losses and one victory.
Cutting, who has been representing Edmonton Royals, scored a fantastic 43 runs from 24 balls with four sixes though his team lost to Toronto Nationals. They are currently placed at the bottom of the pile and are yet to open their account.
'When's the Wedding?': Yuvraj Singh Crashes Holland-Cutting Interview
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings