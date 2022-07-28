'Whether I Should Call Him Mahi or Mahi Bhai': India Batter Recalls Reunion With MS Dhoni After 13 Years

It’s almost three years since Mahendra Singh Dhoni drew curtains on his international cricket career but stories of his greatness keep popping up every now and then. The former Indian skipper is a role model to many and besides his cricketing intelligence, he is hugely adored for his humble nature.

Veteran India batter and Dhoni’s former teammate Robin Uthappa recently shared an anecdote to explain the former’s simplicity. He recollected the time when he joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after getting traded by the Rajasthan Royals in 2021. The duo has played together for India and was back together in the same team after more than a decade.

During his initial days in CSK camp, Uthappa notice that most of the people referred to Dhoni as either ‘Mahi bhai’ or ‘Mahi sir’. So, to figure out how he should call out his captain, he approached the wicketkeeper-batter.

While interacting with fans in ShareChat’s Audio Chatroom session – ‘CricChat Powered by Parimatch’, Uthappa explained how Dhoni solved this problem.

“When I was selected for CSK, I was playing with Mahi after 13-14 years. When I went to the team, everybody was referring to him as Mahi Bhai or Mahi Sir. I got a bit confused. One day, I went to him and asked whether I should call him Mahi or Mahi Bhai. He told me not to complicate things and call me whatever I want to. He told me that he was the same person and that nothing had changed. I was the only person in the team who was calling him Mahi,” Uthappa said.

The India cricketer further spoke about the bond he shares with the former India captain on and off the field.

“Our relationship is like that. It’s not just related to cricket. We have played cricket together, but we share a lot of love off the field as well. When Trinity was born, I sent her pic to Mahi and he said, “she looks like you.” Ours is a relationship that goes beyond cricket. Today also, we sit together and chill, like we used to 13-14 years ago,” Uthappa further said.

