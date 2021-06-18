While Rain is Playing Spoilsport in Southampton, Check Out the Favourite Venues of India, NZ Players

The first session of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final has been washed out due to rain in Southampton. However, the ICC kept fans engaged on social media with a video of India and New Zealand cricketers naming their favourite venues to play Test cricket in. The ICC posted the video on Twitter, where the likes of Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Trent Boult talk about their favourite stadiums.

Gill, who made his Test debut during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia last year which India won 2-1, chose Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“The Test matches I have played, like all the seven Test matches, if I have to go through that, it has to be my debut in MCG. It has to be my favourite venue till now," he said.

Bumrah, meanwhile, picked a venue from South Africa, where he made his debut.

“Johannesburg. I just played one game over there, and I would like to play more games over there," he said.

New Zealand’s sensational pace duo Tim Southee and Trent Boult picked Lord’s and Adelaide Oval respectively.

“Lord’s. Just the history behind it and just turning up in Lord’s and somewhere that’s a very special place to play. Played there a few times and its somewhere where we always enjoy," said Southee.

“Mine is a little weird. Adelaide Oval. I really enjoyed playing there, the first pink-ball Test took place there. It was an amazing occasion. There were probably 50,000 people for every game for three days. Good atmosphere, good hype and a lot of history," quipped Boult.

