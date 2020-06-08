Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

June 8, 2018: White Ferns Power Their Way to Highest-ever ODI Total

On this day back in 2018, a ruthless New Zealand women's team crushed hapless Ireland to register a 347-run victory. The White Ferns, as they are commonly known, went on to make highest ODI score ever in game's history -- 491/4.

June 8, 2018: White Ferns Power Their Way to Highest-ever ODI Total

On this day back in 2018, a ruthless New Zealand women's team crushed hapless Ireland to register a 347-run victory. The White Ferns, as they are commonly known, went on to make highest ODI score ever in game's history -- 491/4.

It all started with skipper Suzie Bates' swahbuckling innings of 151 from just 94 balls, that included a mammoth 24 fours and two sixes. Her opening partner Jess Watkin too scored a quickfire 62 and the opening duo recorded a partnership of 172 in less than 19 overs.

There was another centurion on the day, Maddy Green, who smashed 122 from 77 balls. Her innings included 15 fours and one six. The innings got a further boost from hard-hitting all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who took the Irish bowlers to the cleaners. She managed to get 81 from 45 balls. Her innings included nine fours and three sixes.

Surprisingly the most economical bowler of the day for Ireland turned out to be AJ Kenealy, who gave away 81 runs in nine overs.

Come the second innings, the match was already over. The Irish batsmen didn't show any resistance and were bundled out for mere 144 runs. Leigh Kasperek for New Zealand picked up four wickets and didn't give much opportunities for the opposition to score. She returned with figures of 4/17.

The top score for Ireland came from the bat of J Gray. She managed to score 35 off 53 balls, but didn't get any support from the other end. As many as five players got out in single-digit scores, that explains the domination of New Zealand in the match.

