June 8, 2018: White Ferns Power Their Way to Highest-ever ODI Total
On this day back in 2018, a ruthless New Zealand women's team crushed hapless Ireland to register a 347-run victory. The White Ferns, as they are commonly known, went on to make highest ODI score ever in game's history -- 491/4.
