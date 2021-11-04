“Who do You See as The Next Indian White-Ball Captain?” – Here’s What Rahul Dravid Replied

A lot of things about the Indian cricket team is going to change after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. Rahul Dravid will be the new head coach and the people will witness a new face leading the team in the shortest format of the game.

Virat Kohli had already announced that he will step down from his post after the ongoing tournament and if a few reports are to be believed, he may lose his post in the 50-over format as well, if the Men in Blue fail to qualify for the semi-finals.

While the BCCI ended all the speculations around the new head coach on Wednesday, it’s yet to pick Kohli’s successor. Several cricket experts believe Rohit Sharma to be the frontrunner while a few have suggested the names of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

As reported by The Indian Express, newly appointed chief coach Dravid had once called Rohit his first choice for the job, followed by Rahul. The former cricketer was asked in an interview - “Who do you see as the next Indian white-ball captain?”, and he suggested the name of the vibrant India opener.

Rohit has proved his worth as a successful leader in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he has led the Mumbai Indians to a record five title wins. In the Indian colours, his captaincy legends include the Nidahas Trophy and Asia Cup 2018 triumphs.

It won’t be a surprise element for the fans if the HITMAN gets the team’s command in the upcoming home series against New Zealand, which starts November 17, which will also mark Dravid’s first assignment as India’s full-time coach.

Back in the month of July, he travelled Sri Lanka with a bunch of young faces for a bilateral series. Shikhar Dhawan led the side and plenty of fresh talents got a chance to represent their country. Since then, fans on social media have been demanding the former Indian captain back in the dressing room, but in a different role.

