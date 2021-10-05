Who Do You Think Won the Tug of War Match Between Yuvraj Singh and Liger?

Following his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2019, veteran Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been trying his hands at many new things. Yuvraj has also been quite active on social media these days to share his experience with his followers. Recently, the swashbuckling cricketer showed his adventurous side to his Instagram family by sharing a video of himself playing tug of war with a ‘liger’ and the footage of the same soon went viral on the internet. Liger is hybrid offspring of a male lion and a female tiger.

He posted the4-minute-28-second-long clip on social media under the title “Tiger vs Liger”.

“Of course, we know the end result,” he added in the post. The 39-year-old added that he had a delightful experience and he also overcame his fears of animals.At the end of his post, Yuvi also added a note for his followers, saying that “no animals were harmed” while recording the video.

The video starts with Yuvi teaming up with three other people to take on a liger in a tug of war contest and as mention in his post, they lost the first round. After that, he could be seen travelling in the different parts of the ‘Fame Park’ of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In the clip, Yuvi could also be seen feeding a giraffe and holding a yellow python. He also fed monkeys and could be seen playing with a bear.

Responding to the post, a fan joked that finally there is something that Yuvi cannot do.“Chalo koi toh chiz mili jo Yuvraj nai kr paya,” commented the user.“Powerful Yuvi bhai,” read another reply on the video.

Earlier, on the anniversary of India’s maiden T20 World Cup win in South Africa, Yuvraj had shared a bunch of photographs on Instagram from their historic campaign.

Yuvi was also part of India’s squad that won the 2011 World Cup.

