'Who Doesn't Love This Guy': Twitter Loses Cool As Scott Boland Picks 6-wicket Haul on Debut - WATCH

Australia on Tuesday floored arch-rivals England in the third Ashes Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tourists lost the game by an innings and 14 runs while the hosts retained the prestigious urn once again. Pacer Scott Boland turned out to be the superstar of this emphatic win.

Making his Test debut at the age of 32, Boland replaced injured Josh Hazlewood in the side. After a decent performance in the first innings, he stunned England in the second, with a six-wicket haul that also included the prized wicket of visiting skipper Joe Root.

6 wickets for 7 runs in just four overs – that’s how Boland wreaked havoc at the MCG on the third day of the Boxing Day Test. The Aussies finished the game before lunch, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-game series. For his bowling heroics, the 32-year-old right-arm quick bagged the Player of the Match award and also received the honorary Mullagh Medal.

UNBELIEVABLE.Scott Boland has FIVE on debut - and he’s only bowled 3.1 overs!#Ashes pic.twitter.com/BHj4JYcfUI — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2021

Scott Boland on his Test debut in the second innings: 4-1-7-6 and bowled out England for just 68 runs in the second innings. pic.twitter.com/8QL2fnmIJu— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 28, 2021

Who’s writing Scott Boland’s script!?The England captain snicks off and Boland has four! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/tjFrwDHLte — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2021

“Can’t really believe. We thought we had a chance of winning today when we came in, but just not so quickly. I came to know on Christmas Eve and had a lot of support from teammates and family. It was a big step up from anything that I have played, and I knew it would be tough. I want to thank the crowd for all their support over the last three days, really appreciate it,” Boland said at the post-match presentation.

“There were about 17 of us who learnt about that tour of 1868, and my family and I are very proud about winning this award. I would like to thank the coaches for getting this chance to play on my home ground, and would also like to thank my parents, my wife and my two kids,” he added.

People from the cricket fraternity showered praise on Bolland as wishes poured in on social media. Here are the reactions:

Keep going…. Hang in there…. Never know what tomorrow brings…. Scott Boland just told us that all over again— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 28, 2021

Maiden 6 wicket-haul on debut for the Gulidjan Man. Scott Boland what a moment. Give him the Johnny Mullagh medal #Ashes— Isa Guha (@isaguha) December 28, 2021

Well done Aussies https://t.co/O2tJf1WJYN— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) December 28, 2021

Who doesn’t love ❤️ this guy!! What a debut…who said good guys finish last? pic.twitter.com/XrYFOq6TLP— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) December 28, 2021

Just editing Video nowScott Boland the main actor the English batters playing a brief cameo role 🏆— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) December 28, 2021

Winning the Ashes on captaincy debut is surely a massive achievement for Pat Cummins, who took over the responsibility after Tim Paine stepped down. With a 3-0 lead, Australia would look to affect a complete whitewash with two more games to go.

