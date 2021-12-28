CricketNext

'Who Doesn't Love This Guy': Twitter Loses Cool As Scott Boland Picks 6-wicket Haul on Debut - WATCH
3-MIN READ

'Who Doesn't Love This Guy': Twitter Loses Cool As Scott Boland Picks 6-wicket Haul on Debut - WATCH

Scott Boland Picks 6-wicket Haul on Debut

Scott Boland Picks 6-wicket Haul on Debut

After a decent performance in the first innings, Scott Boland stunned England in the second, with a six-wicket haul that also included the prized wicket of visiting skipper Joe Root.

Cricketnext Staff

Australia on Tuesday floored arch-rivals England in the third Ashes Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tourists lost the game by an innings and 14 runs while the hosts retained the prestigious urn once again. Pacer Scott Boland turned out to be the superstar of this emphatic win.

Making his Test debut at the age of 32, Boland replaced injured Josh Hazlewood in the side. After a decent performance in the first innings, he stunned England in the second, with a six-wicket haul that also included the prized wicket of visiting skipper Joe Root.

ALSO READ | Joe Root Ends With Third-most Calendar-year Test Runs in History

6 wickets for 7 runs in just four overs – that’s how Boland wreaked havoc at the MCG on the third day of the Boxing Day Test. The Aussies finished the game before lunch, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-game series. For his bowling heroics, the 32-year-old right-arm quick bagged the Player of the Match award and also received the honorary Mullagh Medal.

“Can’t really believe. We thought we had a chance of winning today when we came in, but just not so quickly. I came to know on Christmas Eve and had a lot of support from teammates and family. It was a big step up from anything that I have played, and I knew it would be tough. I want to thank the crowd for all their support over the last three days, really appreciate it,” Boland said at the post-match presentation.

“There were about 17 of us who learnt about that tour of 1868, and my family and I are very proud about winning this award. I would like to thank the coaches for getting this chance to play on my home ground, and would also like to thank my parents, my wife and my two kids,” he added.

People from the cricket fraternity showered praise on Bolland as wishes poured in on social media. Here are the reactions:

ALSO READ | AUS vs ENG, 3rd Test: Australia Retain Ashes After Crushing England by an innings & 14 Runs

Winning the Ashes on captaincy debut is surely a massive achievement for Pat Cummins, who took over the responsibility after Tim Paine stepped down. With a 3-0 lead, Australia would look to affect a complete whitewash with two more games to go.

Cricketnext Staff

first published:December 28, 2021, 09:26 IST