'Who Doesn't Want to Captain Indian Team': Mohammed Shami Open to Any Responsibility

Senior India fast bowler Mohammed Shami is open to any responsibility that may come his way including the prospect of leading the Test team. The Indian team management is in hunt for Virat Kohli’s replacement in red-ball cricket after the star batter stepped down from Test captaincy earlier this month following the South Africa series.

The 31-year-old Shami who has 57 Tests and 209 wickets to his name, though isn’t thinking about the chance to lead India but does admit it’s a dream that every cricketer harbours including him.

“I am not thinking too much about captaincy at the moment," Shami told India.com. “I am ready for whatever responsibility is given to me. To be honest, who doesn’t want to captain the India team but it is not the only thing and I am looking to contribute in whichever manner possible for the team."

Shami had finished as the top-wicket taker for India in the three-Test series against South Africa but was rested from the three ODIs series that followed. He’s also been given a rest from the upcoming white-ball matches against West indies at home but made himself available for selection in all formats.

“I am available for selection in all formats and if it happens, I am more than looking forward to it,” he said.

Shami wasn’t retained by Punjab Kings and so will go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction next month. He’s open to playing for any franchise.

“I will be in the auctions and ready to play for any franchise that picks me. So, looking forward to it but can’t pick a team or predict anything. Anything can happen in the auction and I am ready to play for any franchise," he said.

The IPL auction will be a two-day affair. to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

