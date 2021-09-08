Who is Aesha Mukherji? All you need to Know About Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-wife

Aesha Mukherji on Tuesday announced her divorce from India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. After being with each other for over eight years, the two have parted ways.

Shikhar and Aesha have a 7-year-old son together named Zoravar.

The announcement was made by Aesha via her Instagram account wherein she penned a long post on how it feels to get divorced twice. Describing her emotions, Aesha stated, “I thought divorce was a dirty word until I became a 2-time divorcee.

Further in the post, she adds that one can give their own meaning to the word.

Aesha jotted down her interpretation of ‘divorce’ which read that it means choosing oneself and not settling and sacrificing one’s own life for the sake of marriage.

“Divorce means even though you do your best and try your best things sometimes do not work out and that’s ok and it also means that I had amazing relationships that have taught me great lessons to carry forward in new relationships,” she added.

Through the post, she also reached out to people who were struggling to cope with separation and even offered help.

Earlier, the Melbourne-based Aesha was married to an Australian businessman and had two daughters. In 2000, the couple had welcomed their first child and named her Aliyah. Later, in 2005, they were blessed with another daughter-Rhea. The reasons for her first divorce are not known.

Not many know that Aesha’s first interaction with Dhawan took place via Facebook. The link between the two was Dhawan’s former teammate Harbhajan Singh, who was a common friend of the couple. After dating for a while, she got engaged to Dhawan in 2009 and later in 2012, the couple got married. During the nationwide lockdown, several funny Instagram Reels were shared by Dhawan wherein the chemistry between the two looked adorable.

Aesha is a former kickboxer and has earned a reputation after playing at both national and international levels.

