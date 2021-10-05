Who is Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Rumoured Girlfriend, Sayali Sanjeev?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad garnered praises from his teammates and former Indian cricketers for his stellar knock against Rajasthan Royals on October 2, 2021, in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The CSK opener hit his maiden century in Abu Dhabi in full swag. As people talked about Ruturaj’s performance with the bat against RR, there were many who discussed his love life. Rumours surfaced that the CSK star is in a relationship with Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev. Though the duo preferred not to comment on the dating rumours, netizens left no stones unturned to figure out who is Sayali?

Born on January 31, 1993, in Maharashtra’s Dhule, Sayali complete her schooling at RJC Bytco High School in Nashik. She did her graduation from HPT Arts and RYK Science College in Nashik. In a college event, Sayali was awarded the best actress and that’s when she decided to pursue a career in acting. As far as her work life is concerned, she has worked for brands like Dentzz, Quikr, Swarovski Gems, and Birla Eyecare. Sayali made her debut in the film industry through a music video, which also starred Sushant Shelar. The actor got her first big project in the form of Zee Marathi’s TV serial ‘Kaahe Diya Pardes’. She essayed the role of ‘Gauri’.

Sayali has also acted in a couple of films too, which include Raju Parsekar’s film ‘Police Lines - Ek Purna Satya’. The model has movies like Atpadi Nights, The Story of Paithani, Mann Fakira, and AB&CD in her kitty.

Sayali and Ruturaj’s dating rumours started when the cricketer commented on one of Sayali’s pictures and the actress replied within seconds.

Reacting to a post, which featured the model-actress striking a pose on a couch, Ruturaj wrote - “Woahh". The Marathi actor responded with some heart emoticons. The cute exchange between the two was enough for their fans to speculate that they are in a relationship.

As of now, Ruturaj is quite busy with the ongoing IPL season. Though CSK have qualified for the playoffs, they will be looking forward to winning the remaining two matches and fix a spot in the top 2. MS Dhoni-led side will lock horns with Punjab Kings on October 7.

