Who is Imran Khwaja? A Quick Look at New Interim ICC Chairman

When the ICC announced that chairman Shashank Manohar has stepped down from the post after two terms at the helm, they also said that Imran Khwaja would be the interim chairman until elections are held.
The ICC further announced that the nomination process to elect Manohar's successor would be finalised within the next week. Normally the election would take place during the annual conference but that has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The meeting is expected to take place via video conference but until then, Khwaja will be the man at the helm of all ICC-related affairs.
The 64-year-old, who is a lawyer by profession, isn't someone who is well-known among cricket fans but his presence within the ICC is powerful. He is currently part of a number of committees, including the Finance & Commercial Affairs, Nominations, Development (chair) and Membership.
He is a former president of the Singapore Cricket Association and was elected to the role of deputy chairman in 2017 - a position that came about thanks to the new ICC constitution that Khwaja, along with four others, was instrumental in formulating.
He is Chairman of the Associates but has played a key part in implementing several reforms under Manohar's tenure and was key in implementing a democratic structure at the ICC board to ensure everyone - even the smaller nations - have a say in matters.
Khwaja is also seen by many as frontrunner to get elected to the post, along with former ECB chairman Colin Grave and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
The last time elections took place for the chairman's position was in 2016, which Manohar won via a secret ballot. Manohar returned for a second term in 2018 as he was elected unopposed due to him being the sole candidate.
