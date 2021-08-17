Who is India's Most Educated Cricketer? It is Not Anil Kumble or Javagal Srinath

In a country like ours, where there are millions who play cricket, only a handful of players get a chance to play in the national team. Out of that too, only the best are able to represent India consistently, while the others fade away rather quickly. These players come from different and diverse backgrounds and have different educational qualifications too.

While a few leave studies to focus solely on the sport, there are a few who complete their higher education as well, before making it to Team India. We have the likes of Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, R Ashwin and Rahul Dravid, who all completed their education before making it to the team. We have heard that few of these cricketers are even qualified engineers.

But some may be amazed to know that they aren’t the most qualified cricketers. This distinction is held by a rather unknown name — Aavishkar Salvi. The former fast bowler made his international debut for India in 2003 and went on to play four ODIs in his career. His career was cut short by a serious injury — and was once a part of Delhi Daredevils as well.

But what people might not know is that he has completed his Phd in Astrophysics.

Meanwhile, India will take on Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai in the Group 2 opener of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The ICC announced the full fixture on Tuesday via their digital platform. The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea at 2pm local time on 17 October, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match at 6pm.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

