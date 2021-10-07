Who is Jaya Bhardwaj? - The Mystery Girl India Cricketer Deepak Chahar Proposed to in Dubai

Deepak Chahar sent social media into meltdown when visuals of him proposing to his girlfriend right after the end of an IPL 2021 match were beamed live across India. Chahar, minutes after the contest between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings concluded in Dubai, went down on one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend in the stands who was delighted and said yes.

So who is this mystery girl?

ALSO READ: Chahar Proposes to Girlfriend in The Stands

Well, as per several media reports, Chahar’s fiance is Jaya Bhardwaj who is the sister of Big Boss fame Sidharth Bhardwaj. She works with a corporate firm in the national capital region.

Jaya flew to Dubai with Chahar for the second leg of IPL 2021 which is being held in UAE. And the 29-year-old may tie the knot upon returning home, thus following into the footsteps of his India teammates who have gotten married in the past one year or so.

ALSO READ: Rahul Powers PBKS to Six-Wicket Win

“Picture says it all, Need all your blessings #taken" Chahar wrote on Instagram while sharing a couple of pictures of his proposal.

He also shared a video of the moment on Instagram, captioning it “Special moment."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Chahar (@deepak_chahar9)

Chahar, who represents CSK in IPL, made his India debut in July 2018 during a T20I against England in Bristol. Since then, the pacer has played five ODIs and 14 T20Is, taking a combined 26 wickets in them.

Chahar’s cousin Rahul Chahar is also a cricketer who has played one ODI and five T20Is so far. Rahul represents Mumbai Indians in IPL.

His elder sister is Malti Chahar who is a model and actor.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here