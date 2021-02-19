Who is Kaviya Maran? The ‘SRH Auction Girl' that Got Fans Talking on Social Media At the table, Kaviya was flanked by SRH mentors VVS Laxman, Muttiah Muralitharan and coach Trevor Bayliss.

AThe 2021 Indian Premier League Auction (IPL)saw 57 players getting picked from a pool of 298 sportmen. 73 out of 130 players who went under the hammer remain unsold before the start of the tournament in April2021. A lot of exciting action was seen in the auction. The bowlers and the all-rounders were extremely popular in the bids. The batsmen, however, had an off day, either taken at their base prices or not even picked. A host of India’s famous celebrities under one roof assembled at the auctions. From industrialists to film stars, team owners, strategists, former players, coaches and analysts, each one as famous as the next.

The camera beams on a string of faces from one table to another. Amid all the glamour on the show, one girl grabbed the attention of many. Fans recognised most people present at the auction but were curious to know what she was doing at the auction table of SRH. The ‘SRH auction girl' as made popular by netizens is actually Kaviya Maran.

Kaviya Maran is the CEO of the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise. During the auction, Kaviya made several heads turn as the camera repeatedly panned towards the SRH camp. The identity of her, which was a mystery till now, got fans talking on social media. At the table, Kaviya was flanked by SRH mentors VVS Laxman, Muttiah Muralitharan and coach Trevor Bayliss. Kaviya took to Twitter to update SRH fans on the auction. She wrote, “We are very happy with how things have gone so far!”

The 29-year-old has earlier made auction appearances for her franchise. She is the daughter of media baron Kalanithi Maran and is a part of SUN music and FM channels of SUN TV. Kavya has made her presence felt at the IPL in the past also. The media heiress is a regular at venues where the side plays and has often been caught the eyes of lenses at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium during previous IPL editions.

Details of all that happened with SRH at the auction is mentioned below:

SRH entered the auction with only three available slots out of which just one was for an overseas player.

Salary Cap: Rs 10.75 crore

SRH Money Spent: Rs 3.8 Crore

SRH Players purchase:Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 30 lakh), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Rs 1.5 crore), Kedar Jadhav (Rs 2 crore).

SRH Players Retained:David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad

SRH Updated Full Squad:Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kedar Jadhav, David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson