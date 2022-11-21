Who is N Jagadeesan: All You Need to Know About Tamil Nadu Batter Whos Scored World Record in List A Cricket

Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jagadeesan made a special entry into the record books of Indian cricket on Monday after he performed a supernatural act with the bat in hand. In a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, the 26-year-old smashed 15 sixes and 25 boundaries to score a record 277 runs in just 141 deliveries. This mammoth individual score broke a host of records. Since it was his fifth consecutive ton in the ongoing domestic tournament, he is now the first-ever batsman in history to reach this feat.

Jagdeesan is a well-known name in the Tamil Nadu cricketing circle. He has been a part of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but never hogged the limelight before his heroics against Arunachal on Monday.

The right-hand batter began his journey as a professional cricketer almost 6 years ago, making his debut in Ranji Trophy 2016-17 against Madhya Pradesh. Batting at No. 7, Jagadeesan scored 123 with the help of 2 sixes and 8 boundaries in the first innings. His magnificent knock helped Tamil Nadu post a mammoth 555/7 despite a poor start. The match ended in a draw but Jagadeesan bagged the Player of the Match award.

The following year, in January 2017, Jagadeesan played his first T20 game for his state in the inter-state T20 tournament against Hyderabad. It didn’t turn out to be the best of starts as he scored just 18 runs in the chase of 166. Tamil Nadu were bundled out for 93, losing the game by 72 runs.

Almost a month later, he found himself in the squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2017 and made his debut against Uttar Pradesh. Once again, the start wasn’t up to the mark but his team did manage to win the game by 7 wickets.

So far, Jagadeesan has played 26 First-class games, 41 List A matches, and 51 T20s and has scored above 1000 runs in each format. He has 1261 runs in First Class matches, 1782, and 1064 runs in Lista A and T20 games, respectively.

In the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare trophy, Jagadeesan is the leading scorer with 624 runs in six matches at an average of 156.00. His fifth consecutive century in the tournament helped him set the record for hundreds in men’s List A cricket.

He shattered the record of former Sri Lanka skipper Kumara Sangakkara (4 tons in the 2015 World Cup), former South Africa batter Alviro Petersen (4 tons in Momentum One-day Cup 2015-16) and Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal (4 tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21).

Jagadeesan’s innings list in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022:

vs Bihar: 5

vs Andhra: 114*

vs Chhattisgarh: 107

vs Goa: 168

vs Haryana: 128

vs Arunachal Pradesh: 277

