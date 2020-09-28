IPL 2020: Who is Rahul Tewatia, Rajasthan Royals’ Latest Six-hitting Sensation?

Rajasthan Royal’s Rahul Tewatia caught the attention of cricket lovers with his excellent batting performance in Sunday’s IPL 2020 clash. Playing first, Kings XI Punjab set a huge target of 224 for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royal’s Rahul Tewatia caught the attention of cricket lovers with his excellent batting performance in Sunday’s IPL 2020 clash. Playing first, Kings XI Punjab set a huge target of 224 for Rajasthan Royals.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

KL Rahul, Punjab’s skipper, and Mayank Agarwal played outstanding innings for their side. Agarwal scored his maiden IPL hundred, smashing 106 off 50 balls, while Rahul made 69 runs off 54 deliveries.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Relive Sanju Samson & Rahul Tewatia's Epic Chase

When Rajasthan came to chase the total, they lost their first wicket very early. Jos Buttler, who came to open with Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith, got out at the score of four.

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia's Scintillating Show Helps Royals Record Highest Runchase, Beat KXIP

Then, Smith and Sanju Samson, who has been in form in this season, helped their side provide a strong foundation. Smith made 50 off 27 balls, while Samson hit 85 off 42 balls.

Top RR vs KXIP Moments -- Rahul Tewatia's Swashbuckling 50 to Mayank Agarwal's Ton

After Rajasthan lost Smith’s wicket, Tewatia came to the middle. In his first 18-19 balls, he just hit eight runs. At one point of time, it felt that Rajasthan had made a mistake by sending him up the order. But, then things began to change when Tewatia resorted to pinch-hitting. He hit Punjab’s Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over, giving a hope to Rajasthan fans that the team could win the game. In the next over, he smashed his seventh six off Mohammed Shami.

Everyone in the Dugout Was Curious Because They Know my Ability, Says Rahul Tewatia

However, in his attempt to hit eighth six, he got caught at the boundary.

As Tewatia’s innings helped Rajasthan achieve the record for the highest successful chase in the history of the Indian Premier League, here is what you should know about him.

The leg-spinner from Haryana made his debut in first-class cricket in 2013. He has been seen in action in seven first-class games. He has played more matches in limited-overs from Haryana.

He made his debut in the IPL in 2014 from Rajasthan Royals, but did not get enough chances to make an impact. In that season, he just played three games. In 2017, Kings XI Punjab bought him in the auction. But, for Tewatia, the story remained the same as 2014. This time too, he just got to play three matches.

In 2018, things improved for Tewatia when he played for Delhi Daredevils. In that edition of the tournament, he played eight games. The next year, Rajasthan decided to bring him back.