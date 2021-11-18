'Who is this kid?' Ricky Ponting Recalls the Moment he Saw Venkatesh Iyer at KKR Nets

One of the legendary captains of modern-day cricket, Ricky Ponting is the best when it comes to spotting young talent. That’s why it is no surprise that he had judged Venkatesh Iyer long back even before he played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Recalling the moment he cast his eye on the left-hander from Indore at KKR nets, he said he was quick to enquire about the batter from none other than team coach Brendon McCullum. ‘Who is this guy’ was the first thing he asked.

“Venkatesh Iyer, opened for Kolkata at the back half of the season – he’s a real talent. He didn’t play the first half and ended up bowling some overs as well. He’s an all-rounder. I spoke to Brendon McCullum actually in the first part of the tournament.”

“I saw him batting in the nets with us (Delhi Capitals) one day and I said to Brendon “Who is this kid? He’s not playing?’ He said ‘No, can’t get him in at the moment’ and whatever else,” said Ponting on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

Iyer batted at the top and amassed 370 runs in the second half of the IPL which is partly the reason KKR had a great run which eventually ended up against the winners CSK in the final. He credited McCullum and said he was the reason team went berserk at the top. “And then the rejig after the break, they came back with almost a completely different theory of how they want to play and it was a bit more Brendon’s way of going really hard at the top. So they got this kid at the top and he was very good,” concluded Ricky Ponting.

Ponting is the head coach of Delhi Capitals, a position he took up in 2019. He has remained successful with his side reaching the last four on three consecutive years since then.

