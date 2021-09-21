Who is Venkatesh Iyer? Kolkata Knight Riders Debutante in IPL 2021-3 Unknown Facts

The Indian Premiere League is an excellent platform to identify cricketers who can don the Indian jersey and represent the country. There are a couple of cricketers who have caught the selector’s attention through their performance in IPL and have even received a maiden call-up for the country. The IPL franchise teams include young and talented individuals in their squad giving a possible flight to their careers. On September 20, one such chance was given Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. Kolkata Knight Riders included this fresh face in their playing XI while commencing their second leg of IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The 26-year old Iyeris an ambidextrous all-rounder, meaning that though he is a left-handed batsman, he bowls with his right hand. As not much is known about the young cricketer, here are three facts about the KKR’s latest debutant:

Ahead of receiving a place in the Madhya Pradesh senior team, Iyer played at the U-16 level for his state team. The cricketer made his T20 debut for the state against the Railways cricket team at Holkar Stadium. He made his first-class debut against Hyderabad in 2018. Talking about his batting statistics in first-class cricket, Iyer has played 15 innings and has racked up 545 runs at an average of 36.33.

In the IPL 2021 auctions, KKR bought the player at his base price of Rs20 lakh. Though he did not get a chance in the India leg of IPL 2021, Iyer was handed his maiden cap for the franchise ahead of the first match in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.Iyer had caught public attention during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2020-21. Playing against Punjab, the Indore-born cricketer played a blistering knock of 198 runs in 146 balls. He also registered figures of 2/24 with the ball. Hence, it will be correct to say that Iyer has the ability to change the game single-handedly.

In the match against RCB on September 20, Iyer opened for KKR and scored 41*, guiding his side to the victory.

