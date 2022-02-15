Who is Vini Raman - Glenn Maxwell's Indian Fiancé, The Couple’s Relationship Timeline and Why is Their Wedding Invitation Going Viral

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his Indian girlfriend Vini Raman are set to tie the knot on March 27 and their Indian wedding invitation card has created a buzz on social media. Raman and Maxwellgot engaged roughly one year back even then their announcement had social media in a tizzy. Maxwell had taken to Instagram to share his engagement news with his fans. The couple also had shared pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. With the wedding happening next month, the duo is back in the news after Actress Kasturi Shankar shared the picture of the invitation card, stating that Maxwell and Vini will tie the knot on March 27, which could be a traditional Tamil Brahmin wedding.

Vini is an Indian origin Australian citizen who is a practising pharmacist in Melbourne. Vini also accompanied her Victoria-born cricketer boyfriend at the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019 and 2020. Raman belongs to a Tamil family based in Australia and went to Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria and completed her studies in medical science and is practising in the field. It was after her appearance with Maxwell during the Australian Cricket Awards that Raman started garnering attention on social media.

Vini Raman-Glenn Maxwell Relationship timeline

Their relationship reportedly began after they met at a Melbourne Stars, BBCL team, event and have been dating ever since. Maxwell and Raman got engaged last year on February 21, 2021. Glenn Maxwell and Vini have been dating for quite some time now and the news of the couple emerged on social media in 2017 after they were photographed together. In an Instagram post from March 14, 2020, Vini shared a picture from their traditional Indian style engagement. The couple was dressed in emerald green ethnic Indian wear as they posed for the camera. Captioning the post, Vini wrote that they celebrated their Indian engagement and she gave Glenn a little teaser of what the wedding will be like. Vini also expressed her gratitude to both of their incredible families and all their friends who came to celebrate with them on short notice. She mentioned that the couple is grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people.

Glenn Maxwell’s proposal disaster, Almost

Maxwell, on Ordineroli Speaking Podcast with Neroli Meadows, had revealed how his initial plans to propose to Raman fell through and how he finally managed to pop the question, something he said he was more nervous about than playing in a World Cup Final. Maxwell planned to propose to Raman in a park, but, “we went for a walk and everything felt so wrong,” he said. “I was so confident in my head about what I was going to do and it all went to s*** basically,” he goes on to add. “Will Pucovski drives past, honking his horn and waving and I thought, ‘Well that’s ruined Plan C’. I was rattled at that stage,” Maxwell said. Mxell then decided to take Raman to a nearby public park.

“There were still kids around and people walking their dogs and as I turned around I saw Vini start to walk the wrong direction. I feel like I pinpointed on Google Maps exactly where I wanted her to meet me, so I was a bit annoyed and then told her to come back the other way. I sort of pointed her away by saying there might be a cafe over there and she sort of turned away and I got straight down on one knee. But as I got down, she still had her phone in her hand and she must have panicked and pushed a button because she started calling me. So, my phone is vibrating in my pocket like mad. And I’m sitting there with a ring in my hand shaking anyway. And she started crying, and I was like, I’m not taking this phone call. What is going on here. So she ended up leaving a seven minute voice mail and it was the entire engagement chat. “I’ve still got that on my phone. So that’s pretty cool that we’ve still got that engagement memory.”

A look at Vini’s Instagram and it is quite clear that she is very much into travelling and that too with her beau, Glenn. The couple have travelled to Paris, London, Dublin, New Zealand and much more.

Raman also wished her fiance a happy birthday on October 14, 2020, by sharing another picture from their engagement and mentioned as a side note that she loved him more than Jimmy Neesham.

