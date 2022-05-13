“Who Says The Work Can Stop?” Virat Kohli Undergoes Intense Power Training Ahead of Punjab Kings Match

Virat Kohli is known for his passionate style of playing the game and off the field. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper is also famous for his hard work and intense training sessions. Ahead of Bangalore’s match against Punjab Kings, Kohli posted two videos on Instagram. Here, Kohli can be seen working out in the gym.

In the caption, Kohli wrote, “Who says the work can stop?”

Though, in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Kohli has not been in fine form. Moreover, he has bagged three golden ducks in the 15th edition of IPL. So far, he has scored a half-century. The Delhi-born batter’s solitary fifty occurred during the match against league leaders Gujarat Titans. So far, Kohli has amassed 216 runs from 12 matches in the ongoing season of IPL at an average of 19.63.

In that match against Gujarat Titans, Kohli had smashed 6 boundaries and 1 six as he played a terrific knock of 58 off 53 balls. Bangalore registered a total of 170 runs losing six wickets.

But, Kohli’s brilliant batting eventually went in vain as the Hardik Pandya-led side managed to reach the target with three balls remaining.

Bangalore is currently at the fourth spot on the IPL points table with 14 points from 12 matches. The Faf du Plessis-led side are set to face Punjab Kings today at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai.

In the international circuit, Kohli is currently having a dismal run. He has been without a century for last two and a half years. The 33-year-old batter’s last ton appeared against Bangladesh in 2019.

While talking about his own form, Kohli revealed that after the second duck he “realized what it feels like to be helpless.”

“After the second duck, I realised what it feels like to be helpless. It has never happened with me in my career. That’s why I was smiling because it has been so long and I have seen everything this game has to show,” Kohli was quoted while talking on the show ‘RCB Insider.’

