Who Should Replace Jasprit Bumrah? After Shami And Deepak Chahar, Another Right-Arm Quick in Contention

Jasprit Bumrah getting ruled out from the T20 World Cup 2022 has left the Indian cricket fans heartbroken. The ace Indian is reportedly out with a back stress fracture and as reported by news agency PTI, he is expected to remain out of action for the next six months. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make an official announcement about the speedster’s unavailability.

Bumrah getting sidelined due to an injury is the second big blow for Team India in the past month. Earlier, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a knee injury and was required to undergo surgery. Eventually, Axar Patel was named in the 15-man squad for the showpiece event, starting next month in Australia. But as far as Bumrah’s replacement is concerned, there is a toss-up between Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar.

Both Shami and Chahar are the only reserve fast bowlers for the T20 World Cup. The latter is a part of the ongoing 3-match T20I series against South Africa, Shami has just returned a Covid negative test, almost two weeks after contracting the virus.

Amid all these speculations, a Cricbuzz report has stated that the selectors are looking to rope in Mohammed Siraj in place of injured Bumrah while Shami and Chahar would continue as standbys who will also fly to Australia.

Meanwhile, Bumrah has headed back to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where the staff will start the injury investigation afresh. According to news agency PTI, a BCCI official said the nature of the speedster’s injury is ‘serious’.

“Bumrah is not going to play the T20 World Cup for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” the official was quoted as saying by PTI on conditions of anonymity.

What is a back stress fracture?

A stress fracture is a tiny crack in the bone, caused by overuse and is common in sports persons. When stress reaction (bone bruise) goes undetected for a considerable time, it develops into a stress fracture.

Almost 50 per cent of sports injuries are caused by stress fractures.

Back stress fractures do not require surgery but a lot of time to heal. Rest is the best solution to treat stress fractures.

